Top Democrats say there's a strong case for disqualifying Trump

Former President Trump speaks to reporters at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after surrendering at the Fulton County jail on Aug. 24 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Two leading Democrats said Sunday there's a potentially strong case for that a Civil War-era clause in the 14th Amendment could disqualify former President Trump from the 2024 presidential ballot.

The big picture: The comments by Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) and Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) come as Trump sent out fund-raising emails Sunday on potential litigation over the 14th amendment that railed against "traitorous 'Republicans'" who may be looking into potential cases as he stares down four criminal indictments, per NBC News.

Election officials in several states are examining whether Trump's name should be removed from the 2024 ballot due to from Section 3 of the 14th Amendment, which prevents anyone who "engaged in insurrection" against the U.S. from holding elected office.

Two liberal nonprofits have vowed to take legal action should the name of Trump, who denies any wrongdoing in the cases, appear on the ballot.

What they're saying: Schiff told MSNBC Sunday that the 14th amendment case is a "valid argument," noting that it's "pretty clear" that if "you engage in acts of insurrection or rebellion against the government, or you give aid and comfort to those who do," you're disqualified from running for office.

"It doesn't require that you be convicted of insurrection. It just requires that you have engaged in these acts," said the former member of the House Jan. 6 committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riots to MSNBC's Jen Psaki. "It's a disqualification from holding office again, and it fits Donald Trump to a T."

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-Va.) told ABC News Sunday "there is a powerful argument to be made" for disqualifying Trump from the 2024 race, though he said he believed it's "probably going to get resolved in the courts."

Meanwhile, New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu (R) said on NBC News Sunday that he "fully" expects Republican presidential primary front-runner Trump's name to be on his state's 2024 ballot.

"I see no reason why he wouldn't be on that ballot. I suppose if someone wants to try to litigate it it's not really a New Hampshire issue," he said to NBC's "Meet the Press" host Chuck Todd.

"They're litigating it against the 14th Amendment of the U.S. Constitution and therefore would be applicable to all 50 states. So, no, I fully expect the former president to be on our ballot."

The other side: The Trump campaign-allied MAGA Inc. super PAC in an email Sunday called the comments by "Hillary Clinton's former running mate" Kaine a "bogus legal theory."

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

