Schiff: Jan. 6 panel is "very close" to consensus on final report

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday that the Jan. 6 panel is "close to putting down the pen and going to print" on the committee's final report.

The big picture: Schiff's remarks come after the Washington Post reported that Jan. 6 committee staffers have become angry over Vice Chair Liz Cheney's focus on former President Trump in the final report.

"We are discussing as a committee, among the members, what belongs in the body of the report ... what is beyond our scope of the investigation and we'll reach those decision in a collaborative manner," he said.

"We're going to get to a consensus on the report, we're very close to that now," Schiff said Sunday.

What he's saying: Schiff also said that the panel plans to make public all of the evidence relating to the Jan. 6 investigation, including "the voluminous transcripts, the documents and emails," he said.

"The country's going to have the evidence, they're going to have our report."

The report will be scrubbed of any "personally identifying information," he added.

Schiff lauded Cheney's role on the committee, calling her "indispensable."

"I have tremendous respect for her and for [Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.)], they have shown a lot of courage and backbone, that's something in very short supply in the GOP these days," he added.

What to watch: Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said last week that the panel plans to release "all the evidence" it's collected "within a month."

The final report could be around 1,000 pages long, Axios' Mike Allen reported earlier this week.

