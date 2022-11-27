Schiff: Jan. 6 panel is "very close" to consensus on final report
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday that the Jan. 6 panel is "close to putting down the pen and going to print" on the committee's final report.
The big picture: Schiff's remarks come after the Washington Post reported that Jan. 6 committee staffers have become angry over Vice Chair Liz Cheney's focus on former President Trump in the final report.
- "We are discussing as a committee, among the members, what belongs in the body of the report ... what is beyond our scope of the investigation and we'll reach those decision in a collaborative manner," he said.
- "We're going to get to a consensus on the report, we're very close to that now," Schiff said Sunday.
What he's saying: Schiff also said that the panel plans to make public all of the evidence relating to the Jan. 6 investigation, including "the voluminous transcripts, the documents and emails," he said.
- "The country's going to have the evidence, they're going to have our report."
- The report will be scrubbed of any "personally identifying information," he added.
- Schiff lauded Cheney's role on the committee, calling her "indispensable."
- "I have tremendous respect for her and for [Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.)], they have shown a lot of courage and backbone, that's something in very short supply in the GOP these days," he added.
What to watch: Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) said last week that the panel plans to release "all the evidence" it's collected "within a month."
- The final report could be around 1,000 pages long, Axios' Mike Allen reported earlier this week.
Go deeper... The Jan. 6 committee has a clean-up crew