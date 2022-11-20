Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) speaking in the Capitol in October 2022. Photo: Jabin Botsford/The Washington Post via Getty Images

Rep. Zoe Lofgren (D-Calif.) told CBS' "Face the Nation" Sunday that the select committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, riot will release "all the evidence" it's collected "within a month."

Why it matters: With the committee set to dissolve at the end of the current Congress, it's unknown how the committee will handle several potential witnesses who have refused to comply with subpoenas from the panel, including former President Trump and several Republican members of Congress.

What they're saying: "Within a month, the public will have everything that we've found, all the evidence, for good or ill," Lofgren said.

"And I think we've, as we've shown in our hearings, made a compelling presentation, that the former president was at the center of the effort to overturn a duly elected election, assembled the mob, sent it over to Congress to try and interfere with the peaceful transfer of power," she added.

The big picture: Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) has previously said to expect the final report in early December.

Though the committee has completed its public hearings, it's still continued to hear from witnesses, like Robert Engel, who was the head of former President Trump's Secret Service detail on Jan. 6., according to CBS News.

