Trump failed to comply with subpoena to testify, Jan. 6 panel says

Former President Trump at an October rally in Warren, Michigan. Photo: Emily Elconin/Getty Images

Former President Trump has failed to comply with a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot, the panel said Monday.

The big picture: The panel had issued a subpoena requiring Trump to begin testifying on Nov. 14. Trump filed a lawsuit on Friday to counter the subpoena.

What they're saying: Chair Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) and Vice Chair Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.) in a joint statement accused Trump of "hiding" from the select committee after initially suggesting he would testify before the panel.

"His attorneys have made no attempt to negotiate an appearance of any sort, and his lawsuit parades out many of the same arguments that courts have rejected repeatedly over the last year," they said.

"Donald Trump orchestrated a scheme to overturn a presidential election and block the transfer of power," the statement added. "He is obligated to provide answers to the American people."

The intrigue: Cheney and Thompson did not disclose what action they might take after Trump didn't comply with the subpoena.

It's unlikely they'd move to hold him in contempt of Congress while the full outcome of the midterm elections remains unclear.

Key House Republicans threatened before the election to subpoena records of the Jan. 6 committee if the GOP retook the majority next year. However, the House race remains too close to call.

What we're watching: Cheney and Thompson said the committee would "evaluate next steps in the litigation and regarding the former President’s noncompliance" in the coming days.

Representatives for Trump did not immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.

