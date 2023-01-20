Sen. Tim Kaine to seek re-election in 2024

Sen. Tim Kaine (D-VA) speaks during an event in Richmond on Jan. 20, 2023. Photo: Ned Oliver/Axios

Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine (Va.) will run for re-election in 2024, he announced Friday.

Why it matters: Kaine's decision comes as Democrats will try to retain control of the chamber amid a challenging 2024 map.

Driving the news: "I’m very happy to announce that I’m going to run for a third term in the senate," Kaine said Friday at a news conference in Richmond, Va.

Kaine said seeking a third term was an "unusual decision" that he has been working through since the midterms.

"I'm a servant. I love Virginia," he said. "I'm proud of what I've done. I got a whole lot more I want to do."

The big picture: Kaine, a longtime fixture in Virginia politics, has been senator since 2013. In 2016, he served as Hillary Clinton's vice presidential running mate.

Kaine also served as lieutenant governor and governor of Virginia.

Zoom out: Democrats will look to defend nearly two dozen Senate seats in 2024, per the Washington Post.

Three of those states — Montana, Ohio and West Virginia — favored former President Trump in 2020 by at least eight points, the Post notes.

Editor's note: The photo caption was corrected to reflect the event took place in 2023.