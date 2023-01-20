1 hour ago - Politics & Policy
Sen. Tim Kaine to seek re-election in 2024
Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine (Va.) will run for re-election in 2024, he announced Friday.
Why it matters: Kaine's decision comes as Democrats will try to retain control of the chamber amid a challenging 2024 map.
Driving the news: "I’m very happy to announce that I’m going to run for a third term in the senate," Kaine said Friday at a news conference in Richmond, Va.
- Kaine said seeking a third term was an "unusual decision" that he has been working through since the midterms.
- "I'm a servant. I love Virginia," he said. "I'm proud of what I've done. I got a whole lot more I want to do."
The big picture: Kaine, a longtime fixture in Virginia politics, has been senator since 2013. In 2016, he served as Hillary Clinton's vice presidential running mate.
- Kaine also served as lieutenant governor and governor of Virginia.
Zoom out: Democrats will look to defend nearly two dozen Senate seats in 2024, per the Washington Post.
- Three of those states — Montana, Ohio and West Virginia — favored former President Trump in 2020 by at least eight points, the Post notes.
Editor's note: The photo caption was corrected to reflect the event took place in 2023.