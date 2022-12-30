The 2024 election will be fought on a very different battlefield than the last one, with old reliably swing states no longer in play — and new ones taking center stage.

Why it matters: It's revealing how fast swing states are changing — a vivid crystallization of America's volatile politics.

What's happening: Gone are the days of obsessing over Ohio and Florida. They're growingly Republican.

Gone are the days of Iowa and New Hampshire picking the nominees of both parties. South Carolina is now the place to watch for Dems.

Gone are the days of Texas seeming more competitive thanks to its rising Hispanic population. It's as red as ever.

Zoom in: Karl Rove notes in a Wall Street Journal column that Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine (R) was re-elected by 25 points and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis won by 19 points — with the strongest GOP showing in Miami-Dade County in two decades.

Both outcomes would have been unthinkable just two elections ago.

Between the lines: Iowa is now off the board for Dems in presidential races. Michigan, once a classic swing state, looks like it's leaning blue.

Colorado, eyed by political professionals as a top swing state of the future, now looks like a solid Dem stronghold.

The new battleground map that will determine who wins in 2024 includes two newcomers — Arizona and Georgia — and two traditional swing states — Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.

The 4 states to watch for 2024: