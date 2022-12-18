GOP's 4 must-win counties for 2024

In the four battleground states likely to decide the outcome of the next presidential election, clawing back swing-voter support in the suburbs will be the key to unlocking a Republican revival.

Why it matters: Republicans lost six of the eight Senate and governor's races in Arizona, Georgia, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin in 2022. A suburban bellwether county in each of these states could make all the difference for the GOP in 2024.

1. Bucks County, Pennsylvania: The epicenter of any GOP comeback in Pennsylvania starts in Bucks County. One of the only bright spots for Republicans in Pennsylvania is that moderate Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) easily won re-election, even as the county he represents swung blue.

Sen.-elect John Fetterman (D-Pa.) won 52% of the vote in Bucks, while Gov.-elect Josh Shapiro (D-Pa.) scored a whopping 59%.

Outgoing Sen. Pat Toomey (R-Pa.) won Bucks by five points in 2016, but former President Trump and Trump-aligned candidates have been tough sells to voters here.

2. Brown County, Wisconsin: Centered in Green Bay, the fourth-most populous county in Wisconsin doesn't get as much attention as those including Milwaukee and Madison — but its competitive nature is pivotal to any GOP candidate's prospects.

Both Sen. Ron Johnson (R-Wis.) and losing GOP gubernatorial nominee Tim Michels carried Brown, but Johnson's double-digit margin there made the difference in his close race. Michels led Gov. Tony Evers (D-Wis.) by only five points.

Former Gov. Scott Walker carried Brown County by 17 (!) points in his 2014 election, and even won by eight points in his unsuccessful 2018 campaign.

3. Cobb County, Georgia: This was once former House Speaker Newt Gingrich's rock-ribbed Republican home base, but now it's a fast-growing, diversifying and affluent corner of suburban Atlanta that has favored Democrats in the Trump era.

Sen. Raphael Warnock (D-Ga.) trounced Republican Herschel Walker by 20 points in Cobb during the runoff, even as Republican Gov. Brian Kemp lost the county by only five points.

Just a decade ago, GOP presidential nominee Mitt Romney carried Cobb County by 12 points.

4. Maricopa County, Arizona: The population center of Arizona covers both the city of Phoenix and its expansive suburbs. Once a GOP stronghold, the battleground county has become the focus of the election denial movement that Trump has championed.

Maricopa still has Republican DNA: It backed Trump in the 2016 presidential election, and Gov. Doug Ducey (R-Ariz.) won 56% of the vote here in 2018. But suburban voters in affluent areas like Scottsdale have been deeply resistant to extreme, MAGA-oriented candidates.

The problem for Republicans in Maricopa isn't that their voters aren't turning out: 75% of registered Republicans voted, compared with 69% of Democrats, according to a New York Times analysis.

Rather, it's that a sizable share of independents are swinging toward Democrats. According to the AP VoteCast exit poll, independents backed Gov.-elect Katie Hobbs (D-Ariz.) by 30 points over Trump-endorsed Kari Lake, and Sen. Mark Kelly (D-Ariz.) by 36 points over Trump-endorsed Blake Masters.

The bottom line: "You’re going to have your soccer moms and Peloton dads. Those college-educated voters, specifically in the suburbs, are ones that Republicans have to learn how to win," Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin's campaign strategist Kristin Davison told the New York Times.