Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis' resounding victory over Democrat Charlie Crist — fueled by the strongest GOP showing in Miami-Dade County in two decades — has cemented his position as a 2024 presidential contender.

Why it matters: The big, broad win is a massive show of force against former President Trump, whose blessing propelled DeSantis to office. DeSantis is the first GOP governor to win Miami-Dade County, a Democratic stronghold, since Jeb Bush's re-election in 2002. He did so by double digits.

"Never seen a race that big in my history of working in Florida politics. That's an absolute bloodbath," a Florida-based consultant advising the Democratic Governors Association told Axios' Alexi McCammond.

Flashback: In 2018, DeSantis lost Miami-Dade County by 20 points and Palm Beach County, another Democratic stronghold, by 17. With 95% of the vote in on Tuesday night, DeSantis was leading in Miami-Dade by 11 points and Palm Beach by three.

What they're saying: "We have rewritten the political map. Thank you for honoring us with a win for the ages," DeSantis said in his victory speech Tuesday night, specifically crediting the voters of Miami-Dade and Palm Beach.

The big picture: DeSantis' 2024 stock has steadily risen over the past year, even as Trump has grown more serious about his presidential plans — now believed to be imminent — to declare a formal comeback bid.

DeSantis' campaign and aligned political committee raised an astonishing $200 million for his re-election, with $90 million left burning a hole in the bank as the term-limited governor contemplates his next move.

GOP megadonor Ken Griffin told Politico this week he would back DeSantis in 2024, saying "it's time to move on to the next generation."

What to watch: DeSantis and Trump's muted rivalry is on a collision course: Twice in the past week, Trump has taken shots at the Florida governor, including calling him Ron "DeSanctimonious" at a rally in Pennsylvania on Saturday.