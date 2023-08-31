Trump will skip arraignment in Georgia and pleads not guilty to charges

Former President Trump arrives at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport on Aug. 24 in Atlanta, Georgia. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump will not attend his arraignment next week in Fulton County, Georgia and pled not guilty to all charges in the state's election subversion case against him, multiple outlets reported Thursday.

Why it matters: It's a change for the former president, who has strategically seized on his court appearances to fundraise and galvanize his base.

Trump, who has made his legal peril a centerpiece of his campaign, saw a fundraising boon after the release of his mug shot in Fulton County.

Multiple reporters shared his waiver of arraignment with the court on Thursday.

Axios has reached out to a spokesperson for the Trump campaign.

Driving the news: The former president waived his arraignment appearance, which was scheduled for Sept. 6, related to charges on his alleged efforts to subvert 2020 election results in Georgia.

CBS News first reported on the former president's plans.

The big picture: Some of the 18 co-defendants named in the case have also already waived their formal arraignments and pleaded not guilty to charges, including former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell.

Trump faces 91 counts across four different cases — and his legal calendar is expected to bump up against his 2024 presidential campaign schedule.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.