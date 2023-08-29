Former Trump campaign attorney Sidney Powell pleads not guilty in Georgia case

Share on email (opens in new window)

Former Trump campaign lawyer Sidney Powell pleaded not guilty Tuesday after being charged in Georgia for alleged efforts to interfere in the 2020 election results.

Driving the news: Powell, whose charges include violating Georgia's racketeering law and conspiracy to commit election fraud, waived her right to a formal arraignment, per the court filing.

Catch up quick: Powell surrendered to the Fulton County jail last Wednesday just before the Friday deadline set by the district attorney.

One of Trump's 18 co-defendants, Powell joined his inner circle during his final days in the White House to try to keep him in office, despite his election loss.

Powell helped spread baseless conspiracy theories about voter fraud in the days after the 2020 election — and the campaign eventually sought to distance itself from her.

Of note: Trevian Kutti, another defendant in the case who allegedly participated in a campaign to harass an election worker, also entered a not guilty plea on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Trump's arraignment in the case is scheduled for Sept. 6.

