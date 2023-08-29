First of 19 defendants in Georgia's Trump case enters plea
Ray Smith, one of 19 co-defendants including former President Trump in the 2020 election interference case in Fulton County, Georgia, pleaded not guilty after waiving his arraignment, court documents filed Monday show.
The big picture: Smith, a Georgia-based lawyer who represented Trump in post-election challenges in the state, is the first person to enter a plea in the case.
- He pleaded "NOT GUILTY to each and every charge" in the indictment, per the court filing.
- Smith faces 12 charges — including violation of Georgia's racketeering law the RICO Act, criminal solicitation and making false statements.
Meanwhile, Trump's arraignment in the case was on Monday scheduled for Sept. 6.
Zoom out: Trump faces four criminal indictments, including a federal case in which he's accused of trying to overturn his 2020 presidential election loss that's set to start on March 4.
- The 2024 Republican presidential primary front-runner denies any wrongdoing in all the cases.
Editor's note: This article has been updated with new details throughout.