Trump arraignment set for Sept. 6 in Georgia election case

Former President Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after surrendering at the Fulton County jail on Aug. 24. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump's arraignment in Fulton County, Georgia, is scheduled for Sept. 6, multiple outlets reported.

The big picture: Trump surrendered and was booked into jail last week on criminal charges related to his alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election results.

He was released shortly after and used his first-ever mug shot to fundraise for his reelection campaign.

Driving the news: Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the case are all scheduled to be arraigned next Wednesday in 15-minute increments, with Trump scheduled for 9:30am ET.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.