16 mins ago - Politics & Policy
Trump arraignment set for Sept. 6 in Georgia election case
Former President Trump's arraignment in Fulton County, Georgia, is scheduled for Sept. 6, multiple outlets reported.
The big picture: Trump surrendered and was booked into jail last week on criminal charges related to his alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election results.
- He was released shortly after and used his first-ever mug shot to fundraise for his reelection campaign.
Driving the news: Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the case are all scheduled to be arraigned next Wednesday in 15-minute increments, with Trump scheduled for 9:30am ET.
