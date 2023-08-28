Skip to main content
16 mins ago - Politics & Policy

Trump arraignment set for Sept. 6 in Georgia election case

Erin Doherty
ormer U.S. President Donald Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after surrendering at the Fulton County jail on August 24, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Former President Trump speaks to the media at Atlanta Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport after surrendering at the Fulton County jail on Aug. 24. Photo: Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Former President Trump's arraignment in Fulton County, Georgia, is scheduled for Sept. 6, multiple outlets reported.

The big picture: Trump surrendered and was booked into jail last week on criminal charges related to his alleged efforts to subvert the 2020 election results.

  • He was released shortly after and used his first-ever mug shot to fundraise for his reelection campaign.

Driving the news: Trump and his 18 co-defendants in the case are all scheduled to be arraigned next Wednesday in 15-minute increments, with Trump scheduled for 9:30am ET.

Editor's note: This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper