Trump's arrest playbook becomes clear after third arraignment

Former President Trump steps off his plane at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport on Thursday. Photo: Alex Brandon/AP

Former President Trump's arrest playbook is coming into view after his arraignment Thursday in a D.C. federal courthouse.

Why it matters: Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, has followed a similar plan across his three arraignments designed to keep attention on him and his campaign.

He pleaded not guilty to charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith that he used "unlawful means" in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.

Zoom in: The former president's activities around his arrests — in Manhattan, Miami and Washington — have followed a similar pattern:

A carefully choreographed route gives reporters and news helicopters a chance to closely follow — and air live pictures of — Trump's motorcade. CNN aired images from inside his caravan on Thursday.

Trump has repeatedly cast himself on social media as a victim of "Biden's DOJ." He's said little around the courthouse, preferring to wait until he's on friendly territory to make statements.

In two of the cases, Trump and his team have attacked the judge in deeply personal terms. The exception: Aileen Cannon, the federal judge in Florida he appointed.

Trump's taken heavy aim at the lead prosecutors. He has also unleashed calls for trials to be moved away from D.C. and Manhattan, heavily Democratic areas.

Between the lines: Trump's lawyers once again indicated they will attempt to delay a trial — setting up a chaotic and unprecedented 2024 election that could be heavily disrupted by court dates.

Trump's appearance came in the same D.C. courthouse, just blocks from the Capitol, that has hosted the trials of Jan. 6 rioters.

What's next: The next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28, when a trial date will likely be set.

