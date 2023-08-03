Trump's arrest playbook becomes clear after third arraignment
Former President Trump's arrest playbook is coming into view after his arraignment Thursday in a D.C. federal courthouse.
Why it matters: Trump, the frontrunner for the Republican nomination, has followed a similar plan across his three arraignments designed to keep attention on him and his campaign.
- He pleaded not guilty to charges brought by special counsel Jack Smith that he used "unlawful means" in an attempt to overturn the 2020 election.
Zoom in: The former president's activities around his arrests — in Manhattan, Miami and Washington — have followed a similar pattern:
- A carefully choreographed route gives reporters and news helicopters a chance to closely follow — and air live pictures of — Trump's motorcade. CNN aired images from inside his caravan on Thursday.
- Trump has repeatedly cast himself on social media as a victim of "Biden's DOJ." He's said little around the courthouse, preferring to wait until he's on friendly territory to make statements.
- In two of the cases, Trump and his team have attacked the judge in deeply personal terms. The exception: Aileen Cannon, the federal judge in Florida he appointed.
- Trump's taken heavy aim at the lead prosecutors. He has also unleashed calls for trials to be moved away from D.C. and Manhattan, heavily Democratic areas.
Between the lines: Trump's lawyers once again indicated they will attempt to delay a trial — setting up a chaotic and unprecedented 2024 election that could be heavily disrupted by court dates.
- Trump's appearance came in the same D.C. courthouse, just blocks from the Capitol, that has hosted the trials of Jan. 6 rioters.
What's next: The next hearing is scheduled for Aug. 28, when a trial date will likely be set.
