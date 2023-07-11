Trump seeks to indefinitely postpone classified documents trial

Former President Trump on Monday night asked the federal judge overseeing his classified documents case to indefinitely delay the trial.

Why it matters: A delay, if approved, could eventually push the trial closer to the 2024 presidential election — or even later — and be a major complication as ballots are cast.

Proceeding with a trial beginning in December, in accordance with the Justice Department's wishes, would be "unrealistic" due to the volume of preparation needed and could "result in a miscarriage of justice," his lawyers argued in a court filing.

The big picture: Trump's lawyers did not specify when exactly they want the trial to begin, but noted that it should not be decided until all the "substantive motions have been presented and adjudicated."

Trump's lawyers added that "no ongoing threat to national security interests nor any concern regarding continued criminal activity" that would justify an expedited trial timeline for the trial.

Trump's busy schedule during the 2024 campaign — which also affects his co-defendant and aide Walt Nauta — makes preparation for a trial difficult, they added.

His lawyers also argued that while Trump is running for president it would be difficult to secure a fair jury.

State of play: Trump pleaded not guilty to all charges in the classified documents case last month, days after the historic, 37-count indictment was unsealed.