Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy
Judge sets August trial date for Trump documents case
A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday set a preliminary start date of Aug. 14 for the criminal trial of former President Trump in connection to his handling of classified documents.
Driving the news: Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner, pleaded not guilty last week after facing a historic 37-count indictment.
- Florida District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that all pre-trial motions should be filed by July 24.
Yes, but: The start date is unlikely to hold. Trump and his legal team are expected to push a flurry of motions and challenges in an attempt to delay the trial, Axios' Alex Thompson reports.
Zoom out: A federal judge in Florida ruled that Trump and his legal team cannot keep or publicly disclose any federal evidence in the case.
- In an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier on Monday, Trump defended his decision to take boxes of documents with him when he left the White House, saying he "was very busy."