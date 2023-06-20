Judge sets August trial date for Trump documents case

Former President Trump speaks at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday set a preliminary start date of Aug. 14 for the criminal trial of former President Trump in connection to his handling of classified documents.

Driving the news: Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner, pleaded not guilty last week after facing a historic 37-count indictment.

Florida District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that all pre-trial motions should be filed by July 24.

Yes, but: The start date is unlikely to hold. Trump and his legal team are expected to push a flurry of motions and challenges in an attempt to delay the trial, Axios' Alex Thompson reports.

Zoom out: A federal judge in Florida ruled that Trump and his legal team cannot keep or publicly disclose any federal evidence in the case.