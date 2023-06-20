Skip to main content
Updated 4 hours ago - Politics & Policy

Judge sets August trial date for Trump documents case

Ivana Saric
Former President Trump speaks at his golf club

Former President Trump speaks at his golf club in Bedminster, N.J. Photo: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

A federal judge in Florida on Tuesday set a preliminary start date of Aug. 14 for the criminal trial of former President Trump in connection to his handling of classified documents.

Driving the news: Trump, the 2024 Republican presidential frontrunner, pleaded not guilty last week after facing a historic 37-count indictment.

  • Florida District Judge Aileen Cannon ruled that all pre-trial motions should be filed by July 24.

Yes, but: The start date is unlikely to hold. Trump and his legal team are expected to push a flurry of motions and challenges in an attempt to delay the trial, Axios' Alex Thompson reports.

Zoom out: A federal judge in Florida ruled that Trump and his legal team cannot keep or publicly disclose any federal evidence in the case.

  • In an interview with Fox News' Bret Baier on Monday, Trump defended his decision to take boxes of documents with him when he left the White House, saying he "was very busy."
