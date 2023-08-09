More than 1,100 people have now faced Jan. 6 criminal charges

Data: U.S. Attorney's Office for D.C.; Table: Axios Visuals

Former President Trump last week joined more than 1,100 people who have been charged in connection with the Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

By the numbers: 110 people have been found guilty at trial and about 366 have been sentenced to incarceration in connection to the attack, according to figures from the U.S. Attorney's Office for D.C. through Aug. 4.

About 632 people have pleaded guilty to federal charges, including many who could face incarceration at sentencing.

Of the nearly 1,000 individuals charged with entering or remaining in a restricted federal building or grounds, 104 have been charged with "entering a restricted area with a dangerous or deadly weapon," per the U.S. Attorney's office for D.C.

About 140 police officers were assaulted during the Capitol riot.

Between the lines: The updated figures do not include Trump as a defendant because his case is being managed by special counsel Jack Smith's office.

Trump was charged with conspiracy to defraud the U.S., conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding, obstruction of and attempt to obstruct an official proceeding, and conspiracy against rights.

The indictment outlined a five-part plan that Trump followed in an effort to cling to power after losing the election, which included exploiting the violence on Jan. 6 to get members of Congress to delay certification.

