Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday that the "evidence is there" that former President Trump committed criminal offenses in connection to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.

Why it matters: Schiff's remarks come one day before the Jan. 6 panel is set to convene for what is likely its final hearing where the committee is expected to vote on possible criminal referrals against the former president.

Driving the news: "Viewing it as a former prosecutor, I think there's sufficient evidence to charge the president," Schiff said on CNN's "State of the Union."

"I don't know what the Justice Department has ... the evidence seems pretty plain to me, but I would want to see the full body of evidence if I were in the prosecutor's shoes to make a decision," he added.

Schiff added that Trump "tried to pressure state officials to find votes that didn't exist ... tried to interfere with a joint session, even inciting a mob to attack the capitol."

"If that's not criminal, then I don't know what is," Schiff said.

What to watch: Schiff would not comment on the referrals the panel may make — or how he will vote — but he said it will have a vote on referrals and approving the panel's report.

"We're not voting to refer everyone we think there may be evidence [on] because we want to focus on those for which we believe there's the strongest evidence," he said.

"We will also be considering what's the appropriate remedy for members of Congress who ignore a Congressional subpoena, as well as the evidence that was so pertinent to our investigation and why we wanted to bring them in."

"Censure was something that we've considered, ethics referrals is something we've considered and we'll be disclosing tomorrow what our decision is," Schiff added.

Monday's hearing is also set to preview the committee's final report, which is expected on Dec. 21.

