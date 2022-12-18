Schiff: "Evidence is there" that Trump committed criminal offenses
Rep. Adam Schiff (D-Calif.) said Sunday that the "evidence is there" that former President Trump committed criminal offenses in connection to his efforts to overturn the 2020 election.
Why it matters: Schiff's remarks come one day before the Jan. 6 panel is set to convene for what is likely its final hearing where the committee is expected to vote on possible criminal referrals against the former president.
Driving the news: "Viewing it as a former prosecutor, I think there's sufficient evidence to charge the president," Schiff said on CNN's "State of the Union."
- "I don't know what the Justice Department has ... the evidence seems pretty plain to me, but I would want to see the full body of evidence if I were in the prosecutor's shoes to make a decision," he added.
- Schiff added that Trump "tried to pressure state officials to find votes that didn't exist ... tried to interfere with a joint session, even inciting a mob to attack the capitol."
- "If that's not criminal, then I don't know what is," Schiff said.
What to watch: Schiff would not comment on the referrals the panel may make — or how he will vote — but he said it will have a vote on referrals and approving the panel's report.
- "We're not voting to refer everyone we think there may be evidence [on] because we want to focus on those for which we believe there's the strongest evidence," he said.
- "We will also be considering what's the appropriate remedy for members of Congress who ignore a Congressional subpoena, as well as the evidence that was so pertinent to our investigation and why we wanted to bring them in."
- "Censure was something that we've considered, ethics referrals is something we've considered and we'll be disclosing tomorrow what our decision is," Schiff added.
- Monday's hearing is also set to preview the committee's final report, which is expected on Dec. 21.
