If the Jan. 6 select committee investigating the Capitol riot chooses to issue criminal referrals it could be a signal to the Department of Justice to focus their federal investigation on certain alleged crimes, Rep. Adam Kinzinger (R-Ill.) told ABC's "This Week" Sunday.

Driving the news: The panel's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), told reporters last week that the committee was still working to decide who might be referred and for what alleged crimes.

The Jan. 6 committee plans to release its final report on Dec. 21.

What they're saying: "What you will see with this report and everything included is a fulsome picture," Kinzinger said, adding that "this is all about telling the American people about what happened."