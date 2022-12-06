Jan. 6 committee nears criminal referrals

The Jan. 6 select committee is closing in on criminal referrals to the Department of Justice, the panel's chair Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.) said Tuesday.

Why it matters: The issue is one of the last the committee is trying to nail down before it issues its final report and disbands by the end of the year.

A four-member subcommittee is focused on the select committee's unfinished work, including the referrals.

What they're saying: Thompson told reporters at the Capitol that they have not yet narrowed down the universe of who will be referred and for what alleged crimes, but, "We have made decisions on criminal referrals."

The panel is meeting Tuesday, during which referrals will be "part of the discussion," he said.

Members are expected to come to a final resolution on the matter by the end of the week, he added.

“We’re in the process of bringing forward different recommendations to the full committee for consideration," said Rep. Jamie Raskin (D-Md.), the chair of the subcommittee.

The backdrop: The committee has issued four criminal referrals, all to ex-aides and advisers of former President Trump who refused to comply with its subpoenas, which have seen mixed results.

The DOJ indicted Steve Bannon, former White House advisor, who was sentenced to four months in prison in October.

Peter Navarro, another former White House adviser, was indicted in June. He pleaded not guilty to the charges.

The DOJ did not indict Mark Meadows, former Trump chief of staff, and Dan Scavino, former deputy chief of staff.

What we're watching: Asked about the committee's final report, Thompson said, "Work in progress."

This story has been updated with additional background.