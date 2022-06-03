Former Trump aide Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress
A federal grand jury has indicted former Trump administration aide Peter Navarro on two counts of contempt of Congress.
Driving the news: Navarro had refused to comply with subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.
Details: The subpoena had been issued in February, requiring him to appear before the committee in March. Navarro refused to give testimony or produce documents in compliance with the subpoena.
- He was charged with one count for refusing to appear for a deposition and another for refusing to produce the documents.
The big picture: The select committee has referred multiple members of former President Trump's inner circle to the Justice Department for contempt in hopes of extracting their first-hand accounts and documents, including Dan Scavino and Mark Meadows.
- Former White House strategist Steve Bannon was also referred to the DOJ for contempt and he was indicted by a federal grand jury in November.
What's next: Each count of contempt of Congress is punishable by a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of up to $100,000, according to the DOJ.
- Navarro and a spokesperson for the Jan. 6 select committee didn't immediately respond to Axios' request for comment.