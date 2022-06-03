Former Trump aide Peter Navarro indicted for contempt of Congress

A federal grand jury has indicted former Trump administration aide Peter Navarro on two counts of contempt of Congress.

Driving the news: Navarro had refused to comply with subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the deadly Jan. 6 Capitol riot.

Details: The subpoena had been issued in February, requiring him to appear before the committee in March. Navarro refused to give testimony or produce documents in compliance with the subpoena.

He was charged with one count for refusing to appear for a deposition and another for refusing to produce the documents.

The big picture: The select committee has referred multiple members of former President Trump's inner circle to the Justice Department for contempt in hopes of extracting their first-hand accounts and documents, including Dan Scavino and Mark Meadows.

Former White House strategist Steve Bannon was also referred to the DOJ for contempt and he was indicted by a federal grand jury in November.

What's next: Each count of contempt of Congress is punishable by a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of up to $100,000, according to the DOJ.