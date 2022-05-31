Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro said he's been been subpoenaed by federal prosecutors to testify before a grand jury on Thursday about the Capitol riot.

Why it matters: The former White House trade adviser's subpoena seeks to obtain all documents requested by the House panel investigating the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection, including "any communications" with former President Trump and his representatives, according to a draft lawsuit, obtained by Politico.

This indicates that the Department of Justice's investigation into the insurrection may now be examining what went on inside the White House on Jan. 6, 2021, notes the New York Times, which first reported on Navarro's subpoena.

Driving the news: Navarro states in the draft lawsuit seeking to block the subpoena that "two FBI special agents banged loudly on my door in the early morning hours to present me with a fruit of the poisonous tree" last Thursday.

He states the subpoena is to make him comply with a subpoena issued by the House select committee investigating the Capitol attack last February, according to the draft lawsuit, in which he's representing himself.

The big picture: The House select committee investigating the Capitol assault has found that Navarro allegedly worked with former Trump adviser Steve Bannon and others to develop a plan to delay Congress' certification of the 2020 election.