Former Trump aide Peter Navarro pleads not guilty to contempt charges

Former Trump White House adviser Peter Navarro pleaded not guilty to contempt of Congress charges on Friday over his refusal to comply with subpoenas from the House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 Capitol riot, according to AP.

Why it matters: A federal judge in Washington, D.C, scheduled Navarro's trial in November.

The big picture: The committee issued the subpoena in February, requiring Navarro to appear before the body in March.

Navarro was charged with one count for refusing to appear for a deposition and another for refusing to produce documents the committee requested.

Each count of contempt of Congress is punishable by a maximum of one year in jail, as well as a fine of up to $100,000.

Navarro has maintained that the select committee's subpoenas are "unenforceable" and "unlawful" and accused federal prosecutors of misconduct.

