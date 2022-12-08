Jan. 6 committee plans Dec. 21 release for final report

The Jan. 6 select committee investigating the U.S. Capitol riot plans to release its final report on Dec. 21, the panel's chair, Rep. Bennie Thompson (D-Miss.), said Wednesday.

Why it matters: The eight-chapter report is the culmination of a year and a half of work by the panel, including hundreds of depositions and hundreds of thousands of documents and other material evidence.

It is expected to hone in on former President Trump's alleged role in the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, including his sprawling effort to overturn the 2020 election.

What they’re saying: Thompson said in a brief gaggle with reporters at the Capitol that the release of the report will be accompanied by a "formal presentation."

"There will be some form of public presentation, we haven’t decided exactly what that will be," he said.

The panel could also vote on making criminal referrals to the Department of Justice the same day, Thompson added.

What we're watching: While much of the committees findings may be left on the cutting room floor, Thompson confirmed that they will make public whatever doesn’t make it into the report.