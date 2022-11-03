National Sandwich Day is held annually on Nov. 3. Photo courtesy of Subway

There's another deal day sandwiched between Halloween and next week's midterms: Thursday is National Sandwich Day.

The big picture: Consumers' appetite for saving with loyalty programs is growing as inflation keeps going up and restaurants continue to raise prices. In many cases, deals are now reserved only for reward members and through apps.

Taco Bell, Chipotle and McDonald's are among the businesses putting more deals behind the gates of the loyalty programs.

Other chains including Burger King and Wendy's offer more app savings as coupons disappear.

Sandwich Day deals and freebies 2022

The following promotions are available Nov. 3 unless otherwise noted, but not all locations are participating and supplies are limited.

Most of these offers will require a purchase and an app.

Small, local businesses may also have deals and some will post on their social media channels.

Subway Sandwich Day deal and Sandwich Seat contest

Subway has a limited-time buy-one-get-one free footlong sub deal for Sandwich Day and announced it is giving away 10,000 Subway Series footlong subs for air travelers stuck in the middle seat Thursday in a new sweepstakes.

Details: Get the BOGO deal with promo code FLBOGO on Subway.com or the the chain's app.

The contest is for travelers flying in the middle seat anytime Thursday, who enter by uploading a photo of themselves flying in the middle on a special website.

The chain said it is giving away 10,000 $12 electronic gift cards to buy a Subway Series footlong.

Flashback: Last week, Virgin Australia launched a lottery for travelers in the middle seat.

Popeyes' free Sandwich Day deal

Popeyes' deal is available Thursday and continues through National Fried Chicken Sandwich Day on Nov. 9.

Details: Buy one Chicken Sandwich combo (classic or spicy) and get one Chicken Sandwich free in either classic or spicy through the chain’s app or website.

This deal is only for mobile order pick-up and delivery.

Panera Sandwich Day discount

Panera Bread is giving new and existing MyPanera members $1 off any sandwich, including “You Pick Two” and full sandwiches Thursday.

This deal is available for in-app purchases only.

Jersey Mike’s Subs Sandwich Day free delivery

Jersey Mike's Subs is offering free delivery on all orders placed on its app Thursday through Monday, Nov. 7.

Jimmy John's Sandwich Day special

Jimmy John's recently released the new All-American Beefy Crunch and said Thursday's proceeds of the limited-time sandwich will go to the Jimmy John’s Foundation.

Meanwhile, sign up for the chain's loyalty program, Freaky Fast Rewards, and earn a free 8-inch sandwich after placing your first order.

Potbelly National Sandwich Day BOGO deal

Potbelly Sandwich Works has a buy-one-get-one free deal Thursday on original and big-sized sandwiches with promo code BOGO for online and app orders.

Fine print: Potbelly told Axios fans are not required to be members of the Potbelly Perks loyalty rewards program to participate in deal, but there's a limit of one deal per order.

McAlister’s Deli Sandwich Day deal

McAlister's Rewards Members get a buy-one-get-one free sandwich reward in their account under My Rewards Thursday that can be redeemed through Nov. 17.

The deal can be redeemed in-store or through the app and is also for new rewards members.

Yes, but: The code SANDWICH22 needs to be added in the app on Thursday, according to the disclaimers.

Schlotzsky's National Sandwich Day deal

Use the Schlotzsky's app Thursday to get a medium sandwich for $5.

Between the lines: There is a limit of five discounted medium sandwiches per purchase and one use per member.

The offer must be activated through the rewards app in order to use.

It’s available in-store and online but exclusions apply.

Dunkin' Sandwich Day deal for rewards members

Dunkin' released its holiday drinks Wednesday and added new deals for members of the newly revamped Dunkin' Rewards program.

Through Nov. 29, rewards members can get free hashbrowns with the purchase of any classic breakfast sandwich, the chain said in a news release.

Wendy's Sandwich Day app deals

Wendy's has a limited-time $3 breakfast deal on its app, which includes select croissants and seasoned potatoes.

The fast-food chain has other deals for its rewards members on the app from free fries, soda to a buy-one-get-one premium sandwich for $1.

McDonald's McRib sandwich back

The McRib returned on Halloween for its "Farewell tour" and McDonald's is offering "2x points" on loyalty members' first McRib purchase.

The McDonald's app has other deals that vary by member.

Starbucks holiday drinks released

Separately, Starbucks started serving its holiday drinks Thursday, which include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte and the nondairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

Stay tuned: The coffee chain hasn't announced a day for its Red Cup Day where in the past it has given away free reusable holiday cups with the purchase of handcrafted holiday drinks.

Taco Bell free taco for World Series stolen base

A taco isn't a sandwich, but Taco Bell is giving away free Nacho Cheese Doritos Locos Tacos through Nov. 6 after Phillies outfielder Kyle Schwarber stole a base during the first game of the World Series.

Yes, but: Unlike past years, this freebie is only available for new and existing Taco Bell Rewards members.

