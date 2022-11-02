Starbucks holiday menu returns Thursday, Nov. 3 with red cups and seasonal drinks. Photo courtesy of Starbucks

Starbucks is switching seasons and rolling out its holiday menu Thursday.

Why it matters: The coffee giant is capitalizing on holiday cheer, similar to the buzz it created with the return of the Pumpkin Spice Latte in late August, which led to the highest sales week in Starbucks’ history.

The pumpkin drinks, including the PSL, are scheduled to be available for the holiday season, Starbucks told Axios.

Starbucks holiday menu 2022

Starbucks holiday drinks and seasonal food items return a day earlier than in 2021.

Details: Seasonal beverages include the Peppermint Mocha, Caramel Brulée Latte, Chestnut Praline Latte, Toasted White Chocolate Mocha, Irish Cream Cold Brew and the nondairy Iced Sugar Cookie Almondmilk Latte.

The holiday drinks are available for a limited time hot, iced and as a Frappuccino blended beverage in U.S. Starbucks stores, while supplies last.

Two-thirds of beverages served at U.S. Starbucks are cold drinks and demand for the cool beverages is expected to continue outpacing hot beverage growth in the coming years, the company said.

Meanwhile, the Reindeer Cake Pop, Sugar Plum Cheese Danish, Cranberry Bliss Bar and Snowman Cookie return and are joined by the new Chocolate Pistachio Swirl.

Flashback: It's the 20th anniversary of the Peppermint Mocha, which was released in 2002.

Starbucks red cups turn 25

Starbucks' first holiday cups — often called "red cups" — were introduced in 1997 and are as much a holiday tradition as the seasonal drinks.

This year, Starbucks has four designs of the holiday cups, which the company said are "each wrapped up like a gift."

What they're saying: “We have always talked about the cups as little gifts, and we hope they feel like a festive present to our customers and store partners,” said Gary Jacobson, Starbucks' creative director for this year’s holiday campaign, in a statement.

Starbucks Red Cup Day 2022

Of note: A date for this year's Red Cup Day has not been announced.

Starbucks gave away free reusable holiday cups with the purchase of handcrafted holiday drinks on Nov. 18 last year, which was two weeks after the holiday menu launched.

More from Axios: