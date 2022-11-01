Walmart has released details for its first round of Black Friday deals that start Monday with savings on toys and electronics.

Why it matters: The world’s largest retailer is spreading the specials throughout November like its competitors to lure in consumers stung by high inflation who want to stretch their budgets.

Yes, but: Similar to Amazon requiring a Prime membership to get first dibs on its deals, Walmart+ members get seven hours of early access.

Walmart Black Friday sales 2022

The weekly sales will begin on Walmart.com every Monday in November at 7pm ET and start in stores days later.

Week 1: The first sale begins online at 7pm ET Monday, Nov. 7 and in stores Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The first sale begins online at 7pm ET Monday, Nov. 7 and in stores Wednesday, Nov. 9. Week 2: Deals begin online 7pm ET Monday, Nov. 14 and start in stores Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Deals begin online 7pm ET Monday, Nov. 14 and start in stores Wednesday, Nov. 16. Week 3: The final Black Friday sale starts online 7pm ET Monday, Nov. 21 and in stores Friday, Nov. 25.

Walmart Black Friday event 1 deals include TVs, toys

Discounts on electronics and toys, including televisions, a $79 HP Chromebook (cheaper than last year's $87 Samsung Chromebook), are among the top deals, Walmart shared in its preview of the sale.

Robot vacuums will also be marked down along with small kitchen appliances like Keurig coffeemakers and air fryers.

Walmart+ membership deal, benefits

State of play: Walmart is looking to grow its membership by offering a rare 50% off deal for new members.

Through Thursday, Nov. 3, the cost of a Walmart+ membership is $49 instead of $98 a year or $12.95 a month.

Benefits include: Free delivery, gas discounts, Spotify Premium and Paramaount+.

Paid Walmart+ members also get early access to the Black Friday deals starting at noon ET for each of the sales.

Reality check: Last year, hot items like Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X quickly sold out during the early access sales.

JCPenney Black Friday ad released with early deals

Separately, JCPenney released details of its Black Friday sale and will keep its stores closed on Thanksgiving for the third year in a row.

The retailer has one day of early access deals Tuesday, Nov. 1.

