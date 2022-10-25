Venmo is coming soon to Amazon as a payment method. Photo courtesy of Amazon

Amazon is adding another way to pay for gifts and everyday purchases this holiday shopping season, the retail giant announced Tuesday.

Driving the news: Venmo is starting to be rolled out as a payment option to select Amazon accounts and will be available for all U.S. accounts by Black Friday.

Why it matters: The PayPal-owned payment service said this gives its nearly 90 million active U.S. customers a "new way to check out easily and quickly."

Amazon accepts credit and debit cards, store cards, gift cards, HSA and FSA accounts, along with EBT cards.

The big picture: Retailers are spreading out their Black Friday sales to lure in consumers stung by high inflation who want to stretch their budgets.

Walmart, Target, Best Buy and Kohl’s are promoting early sales and weeks of savings.

How to pay with Venmo on Amazon

Here is how to set up and use Venmo once it is available:

During checkout, add Venmo as a payment option.

You will select “Select a payment method” and then tap “Add a Venmo account.”

This will open the Venmo app, where you can allow Amazon to charge Venmo for future purchases.

An Amazon confirmation screen will be displayed and you’ll have the option to set Venmo as a default payment method for future Amazon purchases.

