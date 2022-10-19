Popeyes Cajun-style turkeys are available to order, but sides are a la carte. Photo courtesy of Popeyes

This year's Cajun-style turkeys at Popeyes are being served with a price hike.

Why it matters: Blame inflation and the bird-flu outbreak. The latest USDA data shows the price per pound of an eight to 16-pound turkey is up 73% over last October, rising from $1.15 to $1.99 a pound.

Food prices have been rising and the recent Consumer Price Index showed prices for uncooked poultry, which includes turkey, increased 17% in September from the same month last year.

Driving the news: The fast-food New Orleans-style chicken chain confirmed to Axios Wednesday that it is now taking preorders of the turkeys at participating restaurants nationwide, while supplies last.

Details: Pricing for the precooked birds start at $49.99 but varies by location, Popeyes tells Axios.

This is up from a starting price of $39.99 last year.

Orders are being taken for pickup by calling or visiting participating restaurants.

The turkeys, which need to be thawed and reheated, feed eight to 12 people.

Popeyes turkey online orders

State of play: New this year, turkeys also can be ordered online for delivery nationwide, except for Alaska and Hawaii, according to the website.

Deliveries will begin Oct. 24 for online preorders with turkeys expected to arrive one to three business days after shipped.

Yes, but: The online turkey prices are more than double the starting price at restaurants and sell for $94.99 plus tax if applicable. Shipping is included.

Be smart: If you have your heart set on serving this at your Thanksgiving dinner, remember quantities are limited.

Thanksgiving turkey prices up

Meanwhile, expect all turkey prices to be higher than last Thanksgiving because of the bird flu.

The outbreak has stretched this year’s turkey supply and the reduced flocks have lifted prices to record levels, The Wall Street Journal recently reported.

As of Tuesday, USDA data shows 542 flocks of birds in 42 states have been affected by the avian influenza.

Zoom out: With rising food prices, it's possible this year's Thanksgiving feast could be pricier than 2021.

Flashback: The American Farm Bureau Federation's annual Thanksgiving dinner cost survey, which is released ahead of the holiday, showed last year's dinner was the costliest in the 36 years of the survey.

The average Thanksgiving dinner for 10 was projected in 2021 at $53.31, more than $5 a person, the federation survey showed.

It was a 14% increase from the $46.90 in the federation’s 2020 survey.

