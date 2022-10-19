McDonald's to add Krispy Kreme doughnuts to the menu

McDonald’s and Krispy Kreme are teaming up to test a sweet addition to the fast-food giant’s menu — doughnuts.

Driving the news: The chains jointly announced a small-scale test will start Oct. 26 for nine McDonald’s in Louisville, Kentucky, which will get daily doughnut deliveries. The test could "inform future menu decisions."

The nine McDonald's will sell three kinds of doughnuts: the Original Glazed, Chocolate Iced with Sprinkles and Raspberry Filled Doughnut.

They can be ordered individually or in six packs.

Zoom out: It’s an unexpected move since the two chains are competitors, especially for breakfast with both serving coffee and pastries.

What they’re saying: “McDonald’s is always looking for ways to give our fans more of what they crave, and we often conduct tests to inform future menu decisions,” the company said in a statement.

“This small-scale test will help us understand how offering new bakery items like Krispy Kreme could impact operations in our restaurants.”

"This is our first partnership with McDonald’s in the US as we constantly look for new ways to increase access to fresh doughnuts through our delivered fresh daily network — a key element of our omni-channel strategy to attain 50,000 points of access globally," Krispy Kreme said in a separate statement.

Krispy Kreme Halloween donuts, Boo Buckets at McDonald's

Meanwhile, Krispy Kreme and McDonald's are both gearing up for Halloween.

On Tuesday, McDonald's brought back its Halloween pails, aka Boo Buckets, for Happy Meals for the first time since 2016.

The doughnut chain is selling special Halloween doughnuts for a limited time and anyone who comes in a costume to participating shops Oct. 31 will get a free doughnut, no purchase necessary.

