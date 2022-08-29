Krispy Kreme launches Artemis moon doughnut Monday

Krispy Kreme is commemorating NASA's planned launch of the Artemis I rocket Monday with a special cheesecake cream-filled doughnut dubbed the "Artemis moon doughnut."

Driving the news: NASA's Space Launch System rocket is set to lift off on an uncrewed journey to the moon on Monday morning, Axios' Miriam Kramer reports.

Why it matters: The mission represents a major milestone for NASA as the space agency works to send people back to the lunar surface for the first time since the 1970s.

What's happening: The Artemis moon doughnut will be available Monday, Aug. 29, at participating shops nationwide, Krispy Kreme said in a news release.

The filled doughnut is dipped in "cookies 'n Kreme icing" with a swirl of cookie pieces.

Flashback: This is not the first time Krispy Kreme tied a special doughnut to a space mission.

In February 2021, it had the red Mars doughnut to mark the historic landing of NASA's Perseverance Rover.

Meanwhile, NASA plans to send some much-loved children's toys to the moon on the Artemis I mission including Snoopy and Lego figures, Axios’ Rebecca Falconer reports.

