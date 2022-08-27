Government to pause free at-home COVID tests by Sept. 2

Time is running out to order free at-home COVID-19 tests after the government said on its coronavirus website that it will pause orders on Sept. 2 or “sooner if supplies run out.”

Why it matters: Consumers should prepare to soon pay for COVID-19 treatments and vaccines as the federal government prepares to shift costs back to health insurers, Axios’ Arielle Dreher reports.

The big picture: White House COVID-19 response coordinator Ashish Jha said on Aug. 16 that the Biden administration will stop buying vaccines, treatments and tests as early as this fall, CNN reported.

The Department of Health and Human Services has a meeting scheduled Tuesday with drugmakers, pharmacies, and state health departments to address the changes, the Wall Street Journal reports.

What they’re saying: “Ordering through this program will be suspended on Friday, September 2 because Congress hasn’t provided additional funding to replenish the nation’s stockpile of tests,” the COVID test website says.

Yes, but: A senior administration official told USA Today that the government needs to preserve tests for a potential rise in infections in the fall.

Meanwhile, as many as 4.1 million people may remain out of work due to long COVID symptoms, according to a new estimate from Katie Bach, a nonresident senior fellow at the Brookings Institution, Axios’ Tina Reed reports.

Flashback: The at-home COVID test program first launched in January and initially allowed for four free tests per residential address, regardless of how many lived in a household. It expanded in March and in May.

Order COVID home test kits

Households can order a total of 16 rapid antigen tests from the government through a USPS website.

The tests are available at no cost and ship free.

If you can't order through the website, the hotline, 1-800-232-0233.

Be smart: People with insurance can get eight additional tests per person monthly paid for through their health plans or through reimbursement.

Other low or no-cost testing options exist for people without insurance.

Can you use expired COVID tests?

The Food & Drug Administration recently extended the expiration dates for several over-the-counter COVID tests adding several months to the “use by” date, Axios' Melissa Santos reports.

Check the FDA's website for a full list of approved COVID-19 tests and their revised expiration dates.

