1 hour ago - COVID
At-home COVID tests usable beyond expire-by date
Your home COVID-19 test is likely good for several months beyond the expiration date on the box, public health officials say.
Driving the news: The FDA recently extended the expiration dates for several over-the-counter COVID tests.
- That includes those that Washington residents can get mailed to them for free through sayyescovidhometest.org, according to the state Department of Health.
Details: Any home tests ordered through Washington's program can be safely used for six months beyond the "Use by" date listed on the packaging, the health department says.
- You can check the FDA's website for a full list of approved COVID-19 tests and their revised expiration dates.
Be smart: Washington residents can go online to order up to 10 free COVID-19 home tests per household, per month.
- You can also order a limited number of free COVID-19 tests through the federal government.
- People with insurance can get additional tests paid for through their health plans.
- Other low or no-cost testing options exist for people without insurance.
