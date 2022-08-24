1 hour ago - COVID

At-home COVID tests usable beyond expire-by date

Melissa Santos
Photo: Justin Sullivan/Getty Images

Your home COVID-19 test is likely good for several months beyond the expiration date on the box, public health officials say.

Driving the news: The FDA recently extended the expiration dates for several over-the-counter COVID tests.

  • That includes those that Washington residents can get mailed to them for free through sayyescovidhometest.org, according to the state Department of Health.

Details: Any home tests ordered through Washington's program can be safely used for six months beyond the "Use by" date listed on the packaging, the health department says.

  • You can check the FDA's website for a full list of approved COVID-19 tests and their revised expiration dates.

Be smart: Washington residents can go online to order up to 10 free COVID-19 home tests per household, per month.

