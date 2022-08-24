Your home COVID-19 test is likely good for several months beyond the expiration date on the box, public health officials say.

Driving the news: The FDA recently extended the expiration dates for several over-the-counter COVID tests.

That includes those that Washington residents can get mailed to them for free through sayyescovidhometest.org, according to the state Department of Health.

Details: Any home tests ordered through Washington's program can be safely used for six months beyond the "Use by" date listed on the packaging, the health department says.

You can check the FDA's website for a full list of approved COVID-19 tests and their revised expiration dates.

Be smart: Washington residents can go online to order up to 10 free COVID-19 home tests per household, per month.