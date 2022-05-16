Americans can now order up to eight additional free coronavirus tests from the government online.

Driving the news: COVID-19 cases and even deaths are ticking back up in many parts of the country.

Flashback: The at-home COVID test program, which first launched in January, initially allowed for four free tests per residential address, regardless of how many lived in a household. Then in March, another four kits could be requested.

What's happening: This time, households can order eight rapid antigen tests that will come in two separate packages of four kits, according to the U.S. Postal Service website.

The tests are available at no cost and ship for free.

The test kits can be ordered at COVID.gov, which then directs to the USPS website.

For those who can't order through the website, there's also a hotline, 1-800-232-0233.

The big picture: "To promote broad access, the program allows 3 orders of free at-home tests (16 tests total) per residential address," an update to the frequently asked questions on Covid.gov states.