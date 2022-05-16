Skip to main content
Health

People in the U.S. can order up to eight additional COVID tests for free

Kelly Tyko
COVID-19 testing kits
COVID-19 testing kits are available to order from the government. Photo: Kelly Tyko, Axios

Americans can now order up to eight additional free coronavirus tests from the government online.

Driving the news: COVID-19 cases and even deaths are ticking back up in many parts of the country.

Flashback: The at-home COVID test program, which first launched in January, initially allowed for four free tests per residential address, regardless of how many lived in a household. Then in March, another four kits could be requested.

What's happening: This time, households can order eight rapid antigen tests that will come in two separate packages of four kits, according to the U.S. Postal Service website.

  • The tests are available at no cost and ship for free.
  • The test kits can be ordered at COVID.gov, which then directs to the USPS website.
  • For those who can't order through the website, there's also a hotline, 1-800-232-0233.

The big picture: "To promote broad access, the program allows 3 orders of free at-home tests (16 tests total) per residential address," an update to the frequently asked questions on Covid.gov states.

