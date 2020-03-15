Skip to main content
  1. Health: FDA limits use of J&J COVID vaccine due to blood clot risk — COVID cases jump in Northeast, Pacific NorthwestFDA: "No evidence" second Pfizer pill stops repeat symptoms, contradicting CEO.
  2. Vaccines: COVID booster supply in danger, White House documents show —Which age groups are eligible for the different vaccines.
  3. Politics: Over 260 travel and business groups urge White House to end COVID testing for U.S. entry — Blinken address on China to be rescheduled following positive test.
  4. World: WHO says pandemic caused nearly 15 million excess deaths.
Cases:

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 12:35 p.m. ET on Friday: 516,292,773 — Total deaths: 6,248,147 — Total vaccine doses administered: 11,330,526,071.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 12:35 p.m. ET on Friday: 81,711,287 — Total deaths: 997,023.

Editor's note: Johns Hopkins University stopped reporting U.S. COVID-19 recoveries on its dashboard on Dec. 15, citing a Coronavirus Tracking Project post that explained the national data is incomplete since several states do not keep records of recovered patients. It stopped reporting global recoveries and began reporting doses administered in May.

