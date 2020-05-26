59 mins ago - Health

When you can be around others after contracting the coronavirus

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released new guidance over Memorial Day weekend outlining when Americans can stop self-isolating after contracting the novel coronavirus.

Why it matters: Nearly all states across the U.S. have relaxed stay-at-home orders to jumpstart economic reopenings, per a New York Times analysis. As more Americans venture outside their homes, they have to decide what precautions they're willing to take, and what they'll do to protect others.

Catch up quick:

  • After displaying COVID-19 symptoms, you can stop self-isolating after three days pass without fever and after 10 days without any symptoms, and if those symptoms — including chills, cough and shortness of breath — improve.
    • The CDC advises that immunocompromised people may have to stay home longer than 10 days.
  • If you test positive for COVID-19, but show no symptoms, you can be around others 10 days after your test.
  • If you have a weak immune system, you can socialize after testing negative for the coronavirus twice in a row, at least 24 hours apart.
  • If you have been in contact with someone with COVID-19, stay home for 14 days after that exposure.

What to watch: NIAD Director Anthony Fauci has advised states that are reopening "to be on the alert" for "little blips" of infections as stay-at-home restrictions are lifted.

World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Hospitalizations and the number of patients in intensive care in France have decreased compared to last week, the Ministry of Health said Tuesday, with over 2,000 fewer citizens in the hospital. However, fatalities have plateaued.

By the numbers: Almost 5.5 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Tuesday, and more than 2.2 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.6 million from 14.6 million tests). The U.K. is reporting over 37,000 deaths from the coronavirus — the most fatalities outside the U.S.

U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios. This graphic includes "probable deaths" that New York City began reporting on April 14.

House Democrats asked Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue for more information Thursday on how the agency chose which companies to award $1.2 billion in food assistance contracts.

By the numbers: More than 98,400 people have died from COVID-19 and over 1.6 million have tested positive in the U.S. Over 379,100 Americans have recovered and more than 14.6 million tests have been conducted.

The final data for remdesivir is in

Gilead is ramping up production of remdesivir. Photo: Josh Edelson/AFP via Getty Images

Remdesivir, officially branded as Veklury, does indeed work for patients hospitalized with COVID-19, according to expert reads of the data that were published in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Yes, but: The benefits remain rather limited, as patients on the drug leave the hospital in 11 days vs. 15 days.

