Fauci on states reopening: "Be on the alert" for small coronavirus spikes

NIAID Director Anthony Fauci advised states that are reopening "to be on the alert" for "little blips" of infections as stay-at-home restrictions are lifted across the U.S., at a CNN coronavirus town hall on Thursday.

Why it matters: Nearly every state in the U.S. has taken steps to reopen certain regions and industries that are seen as "low-risk" for spreading the virus, per a New York Times analysis.

What he's saying: "And that's the reason why you see the reopening, that we tell the cities, the locations, the communities to be on the alert for what I refer to as the little blips that you might see. Because as you open up, even under normal circumstances, in the best of circumstances, you are going to see infections. The critical issue for a successful opening is how effectively you address those blips," Fauci said.

  • "Do you have in place the capability, the testing, and the manpower to identify, to isolate, and to contact trace. If you do, you'll be able to prevent those blips from becoming resurgence and you'll be able to progress along the various phases of reopening," he said.

U.K. Health Secretary Matt Hancock said that OptiGene began trials for a 20-minute coronavirus test on Thursday, as the country wants to find out whether the test is effective on a large scale.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has killed more than 329,000 people, per Johns Hopkins data. Over 5 million people have tested positive for the virus as of Thursday, and more than 1.9 million have recovered. The U.S. has reported the most cases in the world (over 1.5 million from 12.6 million tests).

The coronavirus is slowing health care spending

Illustration: Aïda Amer/Axios

The coronavirus pandemic will likely reduce total U.S. health care spending — at least for a while.

The big picture: The pandemic is a health care crisis, but it's costing less than the other, routine care that's been postponed because of it.

Trump says CDC will issue guidance soon on reopening churches

President Trump tours the Ford Rawsonville Plant in Ypsilanti, Michigan on May 21. Photo: Brendan Smialowski/AFP via Getty Images

President Trump said on Thursday that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention would issue guidance "today or tomorrow" to guide churches on reopening amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: Early versions of detailed CDC guidelines for reopening the country included guidance for religious institutions to hold in-person services, which the White House requested to be taken out, according to AP.

