Isolating coronavirus patients isn’t as easy as it sounds

States and cities are trying to fill in the gaps that could prevent many vulnerable people from successfully isolating themselves — an important part of tracing coronavirus infections and reducing the virus' spread.

Between the lines: People who don’t have a home, who live in communal settings, or who don’t have a way to meet their basic needs without leaving the home pose complicated challenges to the U.S.’ containment effort.

The big picture: Testing and contact tracing is the only way to contain the virus until there's a treatment, and isolating infected or potentially infected people is part of making that process work.

  • For people who can work from home, order groceries online and avoid interacting with vulnerable family members, self-isolation is very doable.

Yes, but: People experiencing homelessness, by definition, do not have a place to quarantine.

  • Those living in communal settings, like nursing homes and prisons, will also struggle to isolate — part of the reason these facilities have been so prone to outbreaks.
  • Millions of Americans live with someone who's vulnerable to the virus, whether because of their age or pre-existing health conditions, or are caregivers for elderly relatives.
  • Congress has mandated paid sick leave for certain workers, but the benefit is limited.

What they're saying: "We always pay lip service to if you’re sick, stay home. It can’t be lip service anymore. It has to be the norm," said Adriane Casalotti, chief of government and public affairs at the National Association of County & City Health Officials.

What they’re doing: Some communities are trying to remove these barriers.

  • Colorado is requiring long-term care facilities to create isolation plans.
  • Massachusetts created five state-operated isolation and recovery sites for homeless residents who have tested positive for the coronavirus. Communities within the state also set up quarantine sites for homeless people who have been exposed to the virus but are asymptomatic.
  • Nebraska is partnering with the University of Nebraska to provide quarantine housing.
  • New York City is offering hotel rooms to mildly symptomatic patients who need to isolate away from family, WaPo reports. While isolating, these patients will be provided food, pharmacy access and laundry service.

The bottom line: Successfully containing the coronavirus relies on sick or potentially sick people opting to isolate themselves. That isn’t going to happen all on its own.

Restaurants prepare for "distance eating"

Shorter menus, pricier food, less service, servers wearing masks and surgical gloves: The future of dining out looks far from festive.

Why it matters: Eating in restaurants is a creature comfort that matters a lot to many people, and the fact that the experience won't just go back to normal will unnerve and disappoint everyone who wishes the coronavirus would simply go away.

Coronavirus cases are on the rise across the South

Several Southern states are seeing a rise in new coronavirus cases, moving them further away from an important target for safely reopening parts of their economies.

Why it matters: The Trump administration's reopening guidelines call for a consistent decline in new cases before proceeding with the process — and some states are proceeding even without clearing that threshold.

Coronavirus dashboard

  1. Global: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 5,011,467 — Total deaths: 328,368 — Total recoveries — 1,908,581Map.
  2. U.S.: Total confirmed cases as of 5 a.m. ET: 1,551,853 — Total deaths: 93,439 — Total recoveries: 294,312 — Total tested: 12,647,791Map.
  3. Federal response: Trump eases up on threat to withhold funding to Michigan over mail-in ballots, says he plans to stop taking hydroxychloroquine "in a day or two"CDC releases detailed 60-page roadmap on reopening.
  4. World: Confirmed deaths in Brazil's largest city spike by over 400%The pandemic is a force for deglobalizationGlobal cases spike over 24 hours.
  5. Business: Nearly half of U.S. households have lost income since mid-March.
  6. Education: In-person graduation ceremonies are tempting some schools.
  7. What should I do? Hydroxychloroquine questions answeredTraveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagiousMasks, lending books and self-isolatingExercise, laundry, what counts as soap — Pets, moving and personal healthAnswers about the virus from Axios expertsWhat to know about social distancingHow to minimize your risk.
  8. Other resources: CDC on how to avoid the virus, what to do if you get it, the right mask to wear.

