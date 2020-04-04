Coronavirus Q&A: Pets, moving and personal health

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S., Axios is answering readers' questions about the pandemic — how it spreads, who's at risk, and what you can do to stay safe.

What's new: This week, we answer four questions looking at pets' vulnerability, moving during a pandemic, when to speak with medical professionals, and immunity.

Q: What's the best way to prepare for the possibility of becoming infected with coronavirus or to alleviate symptoms?

Reach out to your primary caregiver or a medical professional for best practices and guidance. They're the best person to address your specific questions and medical needs.

For more information about symptoms and testing, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has an online guide and coronavirus self-checker, but information available online is not a valid substitute for seeking professional medical advice.

Q: I'm moving to a new place this month. How should I prepare?

The American Moving and Storage Association recommends postponing your move if possible if you have a compromised immune system or are over the age of 60.

The association also recommends buying new boxes and tape, rather than reusing old ones, stocking the new place with enough food to last a couple of weeks, and providing movers with a space to clean their hands.

Many professional movers can offer a virtual estimate without having to enter your home more times than absolutely necessary.

Q: Can I catch coronavirus from my pet?

That is highly unlikely. In some rare cases pets may have contracted the virus, but experts don't believe they can pass it to humans.

Q: Am I immune from the coronavirus after I recover from it?