44 mins ago - Health

The right mask amid the coronavirus pandemic

Marisa Fernandez

A nurse holds up a sign to protest the lack of personal protective gear available in Orange, Calif. Photo: Mario Tama/Getty Images

Face masks have become a necessity in public life so all Americans can protect themselves and prevent the spread of the coronavirus, but medical masks can be hard to come by.

Why it matters: Some states and businesses are requiring patrons to wear some type of protective facial gear in order to enter establishments or be in public. Global mask shortages have made it difficult for even health care workers and essential workers to properly protect themselves in riskier environments.

Reality check: These masks will only protect if worn properly over the nose. The masks are not effective substitutes for handwashing or social distancing, and should be disinfected regularly or laundered for reuse. Here's what you need to know:

N95
An N95 with air filtering valve. Photo: Pierre Teyssot/AGF/Universal Images Group via Getty Images
  • Recommended only for health care workers on the front lines helping coronavirus patients, because of a shortage. Hospitals are asking businesses and the public to donate them.
  • Made of polyester and woven fibers to filter air and block 95% of particles from your airway. Some have filters for easier breathing.
  • Less effective for children and people with facial hair.
Medical mask
Photo: Li Zhihua/China News Service via Getty Images
  • Good at catching large respiratory droplets when the wearer sneezes or coughs.
  • Made of a synthetic, paper-like material that can block about 60%-80% of particles.
  • Disposable and should only be used once.
Homemade mask
Photo: Pat Greenhouse/The Boston Globe via Getty Images
  • The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has recommended the public wear non-medical masks when in contact with others.
  • Thicker material is better as long as it's still breathable: layering old T-shirts, a kitchen towel or a bandanna.
  • If you are buying handmade masks online, make sure they are made of fabric with a high thread count or of several layers of fabric.
  • Some have pockets to insert filters for added protection, like coffee filters, paper towels or vacuum bags, per the New York Times.

Go deeper: The race to make more masks and ventilators

Go deeper

Axios

Map: World coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Axios Visuals

Over 1 million coronavirus tests will be dispersed next week across Africa, AP reports. The continent as a whole has reported 916 deaths.

By the numbers: COVID-19 has infected more than 2 million people and killed over 140,700 worldwide, per Johns Hopkins. More than 532,000 people have recovered from the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 24 hours ago - Health
Rebecca Falconer

In photos: Americans on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic

A medical professional from Children's National Hospital works at a coronavirus drive-thru testing site at Trinity University in Washington, D.C. Photo: Drew Angerer/Getty Images

While many people stay home under lockdown restrictions in the U.S., millions of essential workers continue to risk their health to serve America.

The big picture: Sen. Elizabeth Warren called essential workers "the backbone of our nation's response to coronavirus," as she and Rep. Ro Khanna proposed a bill protecting them with more health and safety provisions, pay and paid sick, family and medical leave, among other measures. President Trump has said "America is grateful" to those who continue working "every day to care for their fellow citizens!" Here are some of their stories, in photos.

See photosArrowApr 16, 2020 - Health
Axios

Map: U.S. coronavirus updates

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The country's death toll jumped significantly on Thursday after New York City reported nearly 4,000 probable fatalities caused by the coronavirus, per Johns Hopkins data and the city's health department. Over 33,000 Americans have died in total.

The big picture: 22 million jobless claims have been filed over the past four weeks. More jobs have been lost in the last month than were gained since the Great Recession.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 1 hour ago - Health