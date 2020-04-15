Cuomo to require New Yorkers to wear masks when social distancing is impossible

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Wednesday that he will be issuing an executive order requiring all New Yorkers to wear a mask or face covering in public situations in which social distancing is not possible.

Why it matters: The CDC has recommended that all Americans wear masks in public, but no state has thus far made it mandatory. Cuomo said that New York, the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S., will give people a three-day notice to allow compliance in case they don't currently own a face covering.

What he's saying:

"If you're going to be in public, and you cannot maintain social distancing, then have a mask. And put the mask on when you're not in socially distanced places. You're walking down the street alone, great. You're now at an intersection and there are people in the intersection and you're going to be in proximity to other people, put the mask on. You're right to go out to go out for a walk in the park. Go out for a walk because you need to get out of the house, the dog is getting on your nerves. Fine. Don't infect me. You don't have a right to infect me."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.