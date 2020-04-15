1 hour ago - Health

Cuomo to require New Yorkers to wear masks when social distancing is impossible

Axios

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said at a press briefing Wednesday that he will be issuing an executive order requiring all New Yorkers to wear a mask or face covering in public situations in which social distancing is not possible.

Why it matters: The CDC has recommended that all Americans wear masks in public, but no state has thus far made it mandatory. Cuomo said that New York, the epicenter of the outbreak in the U.S., will give people a three-day notice to allow compliance in case they don't currently own a face covering.

What he's saying:

"If you're going to be in public, and you cannot maintain social distancing, then have a mask. And put the mask on when you're not in socially distanced places. You're walking down the street alone, great. You're now at an intersection and there are people in the intersection and you're going to be in proximity to other people, put the mask on. You're right to go out to go out for a walk in the park. Go out for a walk because you need to get out of the house, the dog is getting on your nerves. Fine. Don't infect me. You don't have a right to infect me."

This story is developing. Please check back for updates.

Go deeper

Axios

World coronavirus updates: Macron says U.S., U.K., China back UN truce call

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

French President Emmanuel Macron said Wednesday he's gotten the agreement of President Trump and the leaders of China and the U.K. to back a UN call for a global ceasefire so the world can overcome the coronavirus.

Details: Macron hopes Russian President Vladimir Putin will agree to the truce when they speak later Wednesday, so the leaders of the five UN Security Council permanent members can hold a videoconference on the issue.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 11 hours ago - Health
Axios

U.S. coronavirus updates: Cases surpass 600,000

Data: The Center for Systems Science and Engineering at Johns Hopkins; Map: Andrew Witherspoon/Axios

The number of novel coronavirus cases now exceeds 609,000 in the U.S., per Johns Hopkins. More than 3.1 million tests have been conducted and almost 50,000 Americans have recovered from the virus as of Wednesday morning.

Zoom in: More than 26,000 Americans have died of COVID-19. Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Tuesday 778 more people had died in New York, a number that was "basically flat at a devastating level." Over 10,000 New Yorkers have lost their lives to the virus.

Go deeperArrowUpdated 11 hours ago - Health
Joann Muller

Hospitals to share ventilators while production scales up

President Trump. Photo: MANDEL NGAN / Contributor

The Trump administration and 20 major health care systems launched a new ventilator loan program that will allow hospitals to ship unused machines to areas where they are needed most to fight the coronavirus pandemic.

Why it matters: The "dynamic ventilator reserve" program will help hospitals deal with a shortage of the life-saving machines while private industry scrambles to crank up production.

Go deeperArrow18 hours ago - Health