Coronavirus Q&A: Traveling, asthma, dishes, disinfectants and being contagious

As the coronavirus continues to spread throughout the U.S., Axios is answering readers' questions about the pandemic — how it spreads, who's at risk and what you can do to stay safe.

What's new: This week, we answer four questions on vulnerability for those with asthma, traveling across state lines, being contagious, safely washing dishes and alternatives to Lysol and Clorox.

Q: Is it safe for me to travel across state lines right now? I'm thinking about visiting some family.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention doesn't issue any travel advisories but cautions every state has confirmed cases of the coronavirus.

The CDC recommends:

Older people or those with pre-existing conditions avoid cruise and nonessential air travel.



Travelers consider the level of infection where you are traveling from and to. You could possibly be infected and not know it.

Q: Is it better to wash dishes by hand or in a dishwasher to effectively kill the virus?

How you wash your dishes doesn't really matter as long as you use soap and hot water, the CDC states. But if you wash dishes by hand, wearing gloves is recommended.

Q: We've been able to get some toilet paper, but not hand sanitizer, Lysol or Clorox wipes. Any idea when they might become available?

It's not clear when manufacturers will be able to get the products to stores, so they can restock shelves and keep up with demand, but there are some alternatives.

The Environmental Protection Agency has an extensive list of products approved to disinfect surfaces (not humans) against the coronavirus.

You can make your own disinfectant spray or wipes, the CDC says. Mix 5 tablespoons of unexpired household bleach per gallon of water.

As for hand sanitizer, experts do not recommend making hand sanitizer.

Q: Could COVID-19 impact me more if I've got asthma?

Having asthma doesn't make you more susceptible to contracting the virus, but it could affect the severity of your case.

The CDC recommends those with asthma stock up on supplies, take every precaution when out in public, and follow your asthma action plan.

Q: How soon do I become contagious after getting infected?