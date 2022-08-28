Skip to main content
1 hour ago - Science

NASA set to launch SLS Moon rocket for 1st time on Monday

Miriam Kramer
A sunrise photo of the Space Launch System rocket on the launch pad
The Space Launch System rocket on the launch pad at sunrise. Photo: NASA/Ben Smegelsky

NASA's Space Launch System rocket is set to lift off on an uncrewed journey to the Moon on Monday morning.

Why it matters: It will mark the first launch of the SLS and represents a major milestone for NASA as the space agency works to send people back to the lunar surface for the first time since the 1970s.

Artemis I launch time

The two-hour launch window opens on Monday at 8:33am ET.

  • NASA is targeting the first part of that window for the launch, which will see the SLS loft an Orion capsule to space on a trip around the Moon and back to Earth.
How to watch the launch
  • You can watch the run up to the launch and the launch itself live on NASA TV starting at 6:30am ET here. NASA's Spanish-language coverage of the launch starts at 7:30am ET here.

The big picture: NASA has plans to use the SLS and Orion for its Artemis program, which is expected to land people on the Moon in 2025.

  • Unlike the Apollo program, NASA hopes that Artemis will be sustainable and long-lived — establishing a major presence on the Moon and a small space station in orbit that can act as a jumping off point down to the surface.
  • The 2025 landing is expected to bring the first woman and person of color to the Moon.

Yes, but: With a big, new rocket like this, anything can happen, including unforeseen delays.

  • While NASA is confident in its targeted launch time, Florida weather and technical issues could crop up at any time.
  • At the time of publishing, there was a 70% chance of good weather at launch time.
Go deeper