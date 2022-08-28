NASA's Space Launch System rocket is set to lift off on an uncrewed journey to the Moon on Monday morning.

Why it matters: It will mark the first launch of the SLS and represents a major milestone for NASA as the space agency works to send people back to the lunar surface for the first time since the 1970s.

Artemis I launch time

The two-hour launch window opens on Monday at 8:33am ET.

NASA is targeting the first part of that window for the launch, which will see the SLS loft an Orion capsule to space on a trip around the Moon and back to Earth.

How to watch the launch

You can watch the run up to the launch and the launch itself live on NASA TV starting at 6:30am ET here. NASA's Spanish-language coverage of the launch starts at 7:30am ET here.

The big picture: NASA has plans to use the SLS and Orion for its Artemis program, which is expected to land people on the Moon in 2025.

Unlike the Apollo program, NASA hopes that Artemis will be sustainable and long-lived — establishing a major presence on the Moon and a small space station in orbit that can act as a jumping off point down to the surface.

The 2025 landing is expected to bring the first woman and person of color to the Moon.

Yes, but: With a big, new rocket like this, anything can happen, including unforeseen delays.