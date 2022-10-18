Halloween pails are back in McDonald’s Happy Meals. Photo courtesy of McDonald’s

After a six-year absence, McDonald's Halloween Happy Meals — aka Boo Buckets — return to restaurants nationwide on Tuesday.

Why it matters: Nostalgia and the great Halloween comeback of 2022. The fast-food giant is making another attempt to appeal to consumers' childhood memories with the iconic trick-or-treating pails after its popular Oct. 3 release of adult Happy Meals.

The adult boxed meals with a collectible toy, known as the Cactus Plant Flea Market Box, started selling out at some restaurants across the country almost immediately.

The big picture: Halloween spending is expected to reach a new record of $10.6 billion, up from last year's $10.1 billion, as participation returns to pre-pandemic levels, according to the National Retail Federation's annual holiday survey.

Burger King and Chipotle have also announced Halloween specials.

Details: McDonald's kids' pails are available at participating restaurants nationwide through Halloween and while supplies last.

Happy Meals will be served in pails instead of traditional boxes for the two weeks. The pails also double as meal toys.

Flashback: The Halloween pails, which double as trick-or-treat buckets, debuted 36 years ago in 1986 with three choices — McBoo, McPunk'n and McGoblin.

October 2016 was the last time the pails were available in the U.S., McDonald's said.

More from Axios: