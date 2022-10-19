Walmart unveils 3 Black Friday sales for November
Walmart unwrapped its Black Friday plans Wednesday and announced it will spread out holiday sales throughout November.
Why it matters: The traditional holiday shopping season is dead with retailers no longer waiting until late November to roll out deals, a change sparked by the pandemic.
- This year, retailers also are spreading out the savings to lure in consumers stung by high inflation who want to stretch their budgets.
Driving the news: Instead of a single sale the week of Thanksgiving, Walmart said it is bringing back its "Black Friday Deals for Days" event for the third year with three sales online and in stores.
- The world's largest retailer said it will offer "bigger savings" across its Black Friday items this year "with deeper discounts across electronics, home, toys and apparel."
What they're saying: "Black Friday has evolved over the years from a single day to an entire season and is without a doubt the most anticipated shopping event of the year," Charles Redfield, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said in a statement.
Walmart Black Friday sale dates
What we're watching: The weekly sales will begin on Walmart.com every Monday in November at 7pm ET and start in stores days later.
Yes, but: Paid Walmart+ members get early access to the deals starting at noon ET for each of the sales, a seven-hour jump-start.
- Walmart+ is $98 a year or $12.95 a month.
Reality check: Last year, hot items like Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X quickly sold out during the early access sales.
- Week 1: The first sale begins online at 7pm ET Monday, Nov. 7 and in stores Wednesday, Nov. 9.
- Week 2: Deals begin online 7pm ET Monday, Nov. 14 and start in stores Wednesday, Nov. 16.
- Week 3: The final Black Friday sale starts online 7pm ET Monday, Nov. 21 and in stores Friday, Nov. 25.
Walmart closed Thanksgiving 2022
State of play: For the third time since the late 1980s, Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.
Zoom out: COVID reversed the trend of shopping in stores on Thanksgiving and Walmart was the first retailer in 2020 to announce the holiday closing. Other retailers quickly followed suit.
Of note: Americans also are expected to shop online less this Thanksgiving than last year, Adobe Analytics estimates.
- Adobe expects discounts to be as high as 32% online during Cyber Week — Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday — for computers, 27% for electronics, 22% for toys and 19% for apparel and televisions, Axios’ Hope King reports.
More closings: Target, Best Buy, Macy's, Kohl's, Ulta and JCPenney also have said they will close this Thanksgiving.
- Dozens of retailers have traditionally stayed closed on the holiday like Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's, Marshalls, Sam's Club and Shoe Carnival.
Flashback: Target made its Thanksgiving closures permanent last November and has pledged to not open on the holiday in the future.
Walmart Cyber Monday sale
What's next: Walmart said its Cyber Monday event on Nov. 28 will "close out a month-long of incredible savings."
