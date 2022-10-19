For the third year in a row, Walmart is holding three "Black Friday Deals for Days" sales in November. Photo: Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images

Walmart unwrapped its Black Friday plans Wednesday and announced it will spread out holiday sales throughout November.

Why it matters: The traditional holiday shopping season is dead with retailers no longer waiting until late November to roll out deals, a change sparked by the pandemic.

This year, retailers also are spreading out the savings to lure in consumers stung by high inflation who want to stretch their budgets.

Driving the news: Instead of a single sale the week of Thanksgiving, Walmart said it is bringing back its "Black Friday Deals for Days" event for the third year with three sales online and in stores.

The world's largest retailer said it will offer "bigger savings" across its Black Friday items this year "with deeper discounts across electronics, home, toys and apparel."

What they're saying: "Black Friday has evolved over the years from a single day to an entire season and is without a doubt the most anticipated shopping event of the year," Charles Redfield, executive vice president and chief merchandising officer for Walmart U.S., said in a statement.

Walmart Black Friday sale dates

What we're watching: The weekly sales will begin on Walmart.com every Monday in November at 7pm ET and start in stores days later.

Yes, but: Paid Walmart+ members get early access to the deals starting at noon ET for each of the sales, a seven-hour jump-start.

Walmart+ is $98 a year or $12.95 a month.

Reality check: Last year, hot items like Sony PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X quickly sold out during the early access sales.

Week 1: The first sale begins online at 7pm ET Monday, Nov. 7 and in stores Wednesday, Nov. 9.

The first sale begins online at 7pm ET Monday, Nov. 7 and in stores Wednesday, Nov. 9. Week 2: Deals begin online 7pm ET Monday, Nov. 14 and start in stores Wednesday, Nov. 16.

Deals begin online 7pm ET Monday, Nov. 14 and start in stores Wednesday, Nov. 16. Week 3: The final Black Friday sale starts online 7pm ET Monday, Nov. 21 and in stores Friday, Nov. 25.

Walmart closed Thanksgiving 2022

State of play: For the third time since the late 1980s, Walmart stores will be closed on Thanksgiving.

Zoom out: COVID reversed the trend of shopping in stores on Thanksgiving and Walmart was the first retailer in 2020 to announce the holiday closing. Other retailers quickly followed suit.

Of note: Americans also are expected to shop online less this Thanksgiving than last year, Adobe Analytics estimates.

Adobe expects discounts to be as high as 32% online during Cyber Week — Thanksgiving through Cyber Monday — for computers, 27% for electronics, 22% for toys and 19% for apparel and televisions, Axios’ Hope King reports.

More closings: Target, Best Buy, Macy's, Kohl's, Ulta and JCPenney also have said they will close this Thanksgiving.

Dozens of retailers have traditionally stayed closed on the holiday like Costco, Home Depot, Lowe's, Marshalls, Sam's Club and Shoe Carnival.

Flashback: Target made its Thanksgiving closures permanent last November and has pledged to not open on the holiday in the future.

Walmart Cyber Monday sale

What's next: Walmart said its Cyber Monday event on Nov. 28 will "close out a month-long of incredible savings."

