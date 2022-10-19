McDonald’s nostalgia sells at marked up prices on eBay

Sealed McDonald's toys from the Cactus Plant Flea Market meal are selling for high prices on eBay. Photo: Kelly Tyko/Axios

McDonald’s adult Happy Meals are sold out at most restaurants nationwide but those craving nostalgia can fork over big bucks for the toys and the new Halloween buckets on eBay.

The big picture: McDonald’s toys are the latest hot item in the reselling industry. Nostalgia and exclusivity sell big on online marketplaces whether it’s kids meal toys, Disney collectibles or just about anything with limited supplies.

Driving the news: More than 4,400 listings of the Cactus Plant Flea Market toys were on sale on eBay Wednesday with a set of three sealed toys listed at an unfathomable $300,000.95 and multiple boxes of 150 toys up for auction.

The Halloween Happy Meals with Boo Buckets launched Tuesday but there were 2,200-plus listings on eBay though some were pails from past years.

Meanwhile, a search of "McDonald's Cactus Plant" on eBay shows more than 7,700 products were sold with some toys for as little as $1.50 plus shipping and as high as $3,000 for a box of 150 toys.

Be smart: Look closely at eBay and other marketplace listings and check shipping costs before placing a bid or purchasing.

Catch up fast: McDonald's launched the boxed adult meals at restaurants nationwide Oct. 3 but started selling out immediately.

They came in two varieties: a Big Mac Box and 10-piece Chicken McNuggets both with fries, a drink and a toy.

The meals cost more than regular combos with the toy and the box being the only difference.

Flashback: Past collabs have also been popular and when McDonald's launched the Travis Scott Meal in September 2020 it led to nationwide ingredient shortages.

