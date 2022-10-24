Unilever recalls dry shampoo products for benzene risk
Unilever is voluntarily recalling several types of dry shampoo aerosol products for “potentially elevated levels of benzene,” the company said in a recall notice.
Why it matters: Benzene is a human carcinogen and repeated exposure can cause cancer and blood disorders, according to the Food & Drug Administration.
Unilever dry shampoo recall 2022
Details: The voluntary recall is for select lot codes of dry shampoo aerosol products produced before October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head) and TRESemmé.
- Unilever said it has received "no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall."
- The affected products were distributed nationwide.
- Find the recalled lot codes and sizes here.
How to get reimbursement for recalled dry shampoo
Threat level: Consumers are advised to "stop using the affected aerosol dry shampoo products," the recall notice said.
- Instructions on how to get reimbursed for eligible products is posted on a special recall website.
Dove dry shampoo recall list
The following Dove products are part of the recall:
- Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness
- Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut
- Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh and Floral
- Dove Dry Shampoo Ultra Clean
- Dove Dry Shampoo Invisible
- Dove Dry Shampoo Detox and Purify
- Dove Dry Shampoo Clarifying Charcoal
- Dove Dry Shampoo Go Active
Recalled Nexxus, Suave dry shampoo
These products were also included:
- Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist
- Nexxus Inergy Foam Shampoo
- Suave Dry Shampoo Hair Refresher
- Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive
Tresemme dry shampoo recall list
Three kinds of Tresemme brand products in multiple sizes have been recalled:
- Tresemme Dry Shampoo Volumizing
- Tresemme Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean
- Tresemme Pro Pure Dry Shampoo
Bed Head dry shampoo recalled products
The following Bed Head and Rockaholic products are part of the recall:
- Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Volumizing Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
- Bed Head Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
