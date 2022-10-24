Unilever is voluntarily recalling several types of dry shampoo aerosol products for “potentially elevated levels of benzene,” the company said in a recall notice.

Why it matters: Benzene is a human carcinogen and repeated exposure can cause cancer and blood disorders, according to the Food & Drug Administration.

Unilever dry shampoo recall 2022

Details: The voluntary recall is for select lot codes of dry shampoo aerosol products produced before October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head) and TRESemmé.

Unilever said it has received "no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall."

The affected products were distributed nationwide.

Find the recalled lot codes and sizes here.

How to get reimbursement for recalled dry shampoo

Threat level: Consumers are advised to "stop using the affected aerosol dry shampoo products," the recall notice said.

Instructions on how to get reimbursed for eligible products is posted on a special recall website.

Dove dry shampoo recall list

The following Dove products are part of the recall:

Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness

Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut

Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh and Floral

Dove Dry Shampoo Ultra Clean

Dove Dry Shampoo Invisible

Dove Dry Shampoo Detox and Purify

Dove Dry Shampoo Clarifying Charcoal

Dove Dry Shampoo Go Active

Recalled Nexxus, Suave dry shampoo

These products were also included:

Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist

Nexxus Inergy Foam Shampoo

Suave Dry Shampoo Hair Refresher

Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive

Tresemme dry shampoo recall list

Three kinds of Tresemme brand products in multiple sizes have been recalled:

Tresemme Dry Shampoo Volumizing

Tresemme Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean

Tresemme Pro Pure Dry Shampoo

Bed Head dry shampoo recalled products

The following Bed Head and Rockaholic products are part of the recall:

Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Volumizing Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo

Bed Head Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo

