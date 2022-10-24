Skip to main content
22 mins ago - Economy & Business

Unilever recalls dry shampoo products for benzene risk

Kelly Tyko
Illustration of a shopping cart with an "X".

Illustration: Shoshana Gordon/Axios

Unilever is voluntarily recalling several types of dry shampoo aerosol products for “potentially elevated levels of benzene,” the company said in a recall notice.

Why it matters: Benzene is a human carcinogen and repeated exposure can cause cancer and blood disorders, according to the Food & Drug Administration.

Unilever dry shampoo recall 2022

Details: The voluntary recall is for select lot codes of dry shampoo aerosol products produced before October 2021 from Dove, Nexxus, Suave, TIGI (Rockaholic and Bed Head) and TRESemmé.

  • Unilever said it has received "no reports of adverse events to date relating to this recall."
  • The affected products were distributed nationwide.
  • Find the recalled lot codes and sizes here.
How to get reimbursement for recalled dry shampoo

Threat level: Consumers are advised to "stop using the affected aerosol dry shampoo products," the recall notice said.

  • Instructions on how to get reimbursed for eligible products is posted on a special recall website.
Dove dry shampoo recall list

The following Dove products are part of the recall:

  • Dove Dry Shampoo Volume and Fullness
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh Coconut
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Fresh and Floral
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Ultra Clean
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Invisible
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Detox and Purify
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Clarifying Charcoal
  • Dove Dry Shampoo Go Active
Recalled Nexxus, Suave dry shampoo

These products were also included:

  • Nexxus Dry Shampoo Refreshing Mist
  • Nexxus Inergy Foam Shampoo
  • Suave Dry Shampoo Hair Refresher
  • Suave Professionals Dry Shampoo Refresh and Revive
Tresemme dry shampoo recall list

Three kinds of Tresemme brand products in multiple sizes have been recalled:

  • Tresemme Dry Shampoo Volumizing
  • Tresemme Dry Shampoo Fresh and Clean
  • Tresemme Pro Pure Dry Shampoo
Bed Head dry shampoo recalled products

The following Bed Head and Rockaholic products are part of the recall:

  • Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Dry Shampoo
  • Bed Head Oh Bee Hive Volumizing Dry Shampoo
  • Bed Head Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo
  • Bed Head Rockaholic Dirty Secret Dry Shampoo

