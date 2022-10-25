Clorox is recalling 37 million Pine-Sol products because they may contain bacteria, including pseudomonas aeruginosa, the company said Tuesday.

Why it matters: People with weakened immune systems or external medical devices who are exposed "face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," Clorox said in the recall notice.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is an environmental organism found widely in soil and water.

The bacteria can enter the body if inhaled, through the eyes, or through a break in the skin, according to the recall notice posted on the Consumer Product Safety Commission website.

People with healthy immune systems are usually not affected by the bacteria, Clorox said in the notice.

Threat level: Clorox said the recall is being conducted out "of an abundance of caution" and that testing identified bacteria in certain products that were produced between January 2021 and September 2022.

The company said approximately 37 million recalled products were manufactured in that period at its facility in Forest Park, Georgia.

Yes, but: So far, no injuries or illness have been reported, Clorox said.

What they're saying: "We are conducting this recall to safeguard your health and wellbeing," Clorox said. "Importantly, Original Pine-Sol (Pine scent) is not included in this recall and you may continue to safely use it as intended."

Walmart, Target, Home Depot sold recalled Pine-Sol

The affected products were sold at Amazon and additional retail websites as well as Walmart, Sam’s Club, Dollar General, Target, Home Depot, BJ’s, Kroger, Dollar Tree, Lowe’s, Publix and other major retailers nationwide, the recall said.

Prices range between $2.50 and $12.50.

Pine-Sol recall list 2022

Details: Clorox said consumers should immediately stop using the affected products that include different scents and sizes, which are listed below and at Pinesolrecall.com.

The products are sold in bottles of 28, 48, 60, 100, 144, and 175 fluid ounces.

State of play: The affected products have date codes printed on the bottle beginning with “A4” and followed by a five-digit number less than 22249, which represents products produced prior to September 2022.

Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lavender Clean, 28 ounces: UPC 4129440116

Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lavender Clean, 48 ounces: UPC 4129440272

Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lavender Clean, 60 ounces: UPC 4129440112

Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh, 28 ounces: UPC 4129440187

Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh, 48 ounces: UPC 4129440199

Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh, 60 ounces: UPC 4129440239

Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh, 175 ounces: UPC 4129440306

Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh, 100 ounces: UPC 4129497291

Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Lemon Fresh 2x, 100 ounces: UPC 4129497376

Pine-Sol Multi-Surface Cleaner Sparkling Wave, 48 ounces: UPC 4129441904

Clorox Professional Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh Cleaner, 144 ounces: UPC 4460030891

CloroxPro Pine-Sol Lavender Clean All Purpose Cleaner, 144 ounces: UPC 4129497301

CloroxPro Pine-Sol Lemon Fresh All Purpose Cleaner, 144 ounces: UPC 4129435419

CloroxPro Pine-Sol Orange Energy All Purpose Cleaner, 144 ounces: UPC 4129441772

CloroxPro Pine-Sol Sparkling Wave All Purpose Cleaner, 144 ounces: UPC 4129497434

Pine-Sol refund for recalled cleaners

How it works: Consumers should take pictures of the 12-digit UPC code and the date code before disposing of the product "in its container with household trash."

Then, contact Pine-Sol for a full refund of the purchase price with a receipt or the manufacturer’s suggested retail price without a receipt.

