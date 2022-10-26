Bob Evans recalls sausage that may contain rubber

Bob Evans is recalling pork sausage with an expiration date of Nov. 26. Photo courtesy of Bob Evans via USDA

Bob Evans Farms Foods, Inc. is recalling close to 7,600 pounds of Italian pork sausage that may be "contaminated with extraneous materials, specifically thin blue rubber," according to an alert posted by the USDA.

Why it matters: The Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection Service is urging consumers not to eat the sausage products and said they should be "thrown away or returned to the place of purchase."

Threat level: The USDA has classified this as a "class II recall" with a "low risk."

Recalls with this classification have a "remote probability of adverse health consequences from the use of the product," the USDA said.

Meanwhile, the alert said there "have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products" but said anyone "concerned about an injury or illness should contact a healthcare provider. "

Bob Evans recall 2022

Details: The raw, Italian pork sausage items were produced on Sept. 8 and have the establishment number "EST. 6785" inside the USDA mark of inspection.

The 1-pound chubs have lot code XEN3663466 and a "USE/FRZ BY" date of 11/26/22, with a time stamp between 14:43 and 15:25.

The sausage was shipped to stores nationwide, but a list of stores was not listed with the recall.

