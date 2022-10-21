Skip to main content
IRS increases 401(k), IRA contribution limits for inflation

Kelly Tyko
The IRS announced Friday that Americans can contribute more to retirement accounts. Photo: Al Drago/Bloomberg via Getty Images

The Internal Revenue Service is raising contribution limits for tax-deferred retirement plans by a record 9.8% for 2023 because of inflation.

Driving the news: Starting next year, Americans can contribute up to $22,500 into 401(k), 403(b) and most 457 plans — $2,000 more than the current $20,500 contribution limit.

  • The jump is the largest increase ever in terms of dollars and percentage, according to benefits provider Milliman, The Wall Street Journal reports.

Why it matters: Americans will be able to save more money for retirement, which in many cases will lower their income tax.

Meanwhile, the limit on annual contributions to an IRA increased to $6,500, up from $6,000.

  • The IRA catch‑up contribution limit for individuals aged 50 and over is not subject to an annual cost‑of‑living adjustment and remains $1,000, the IRS said.

Editor's note: This story is developing and will be updated with additional information.

