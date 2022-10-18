The Internal Revenue Service released inflation-adjusted tax brackets for next year on Tuesday. The changes could boost your paycheck in 2023.

Why it matters: Cost of living adjustments like these, and recent ones for Social Security payments, are now crucial in an era of soaring inflation.

Details: The standard deduction for married couples filing jointly in 2023 is $27,700, up $1,800 from the prior year.

For single taxpayers, the standard deduction rises rose to $13,850, up $900.

While tax rates remain the same, the income limits for each tax rate are different.

That means your top tax rate might have gone down. For example, if you were earning $90,000 a year in 2022 your top tax rate was 32%. Next year it's 24%.

Zoom out: The IRS adjusts tax brackets every year to ward off "bracket creep" — when your salary rises to keep up with inflation, propelling you into a higher tax bracket.

This is easy to understand if you go back and look at salaries from decades ago. Say the IRS tax brackets were still set at a 1980 level, then someone earning $34,000 a year — a tidy sum at the time — would face a 49% tax rate. That would be considered extremely regressive in 2022.

Congress codified the annual inflation adjustments as part of the Reagan tax cuts in 1981; they went into effect in 1985. Before then, a period when inflation was high, brackets weren't adjusted.

